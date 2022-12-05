Cable reached a high of 1.23420 against the greenback in Asian trade before the European open brought a modest dollar recovery pushing the pair back below the 1.2300 handle. The initial bounce in the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Catches its Breath as the Dollar and Risk Sentiment Remain the Driving Force - December 5, 2022
- FTSE 100 and GBP/USD Approaching Important Zones – Another Dollar Story? - December 5, 2022
- GBP/USD will lead to the downside in the Dollar recovery - December 5, 2022