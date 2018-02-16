Sterling on the move upwards ahead of London markets. UK Sales data at 09:30 GMT. GBP/USD is lifting steadily in Tokyo trading, currently testing the top near 1.4140. The Sterling continues to benefit from the Greenback’s popularity with the bears, coupled …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: placed at an important juncture ahead of UK retail sales - February 16, 2018
- GBP/USD catching some bids heading into UK Retail Sales - February 16, 2018
- FxWirePro: GBP/JPY consolidates in narrow range, good to buy on dips - February 16, 2018