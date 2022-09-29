GBP/USD climbs above the 1.1000 figure on soft US dollar

Testing the 50% Fibonacci, once cleared, could rally towards 1.1210; otherwise, it could retest 1.0538. The GBP/USD advances for the third consecutive day as the global equities sell-off continues.
