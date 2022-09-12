GBP/USD climbs to 1.1700 mark, nearly two-week high amid sustained USD selling bias

GBP/USD gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to a nearly two-week high. A positive risk tone, subdued US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive. The disappointing UK macro …
