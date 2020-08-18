GBP/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs at 1.3200 as USD selloff continues

… 1.1930 Persistent dollar’s weakness amid turmoil in the US has led EUR/USD to levels last seen on May 2018. Greenback’s slump is also linked to falling Treasury yields. GBP/USD extends the advance …
