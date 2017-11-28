Cable remains sidelined above 1.3300. Brexit concerns keep lingering. Attention to Carney, Irish ‘hard border’. The Sterling keeps the upbeat tone on Tuesday and is now pushing GBP/USD to the 1.3325/20 band, posting marginal gains for the day.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3300 - November 28, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: bounces off 1.3300 support, BOE’s FSR and Carney speech in focus - November 28, 2017
- GBP/USD risk reversals decline, bearish reversal on the cards? - November 27, 2017