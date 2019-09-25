GBP/USD clings to gains near daily tops, eyeing 1.2500 handle

The UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament. The development further raised expectations of a softer Brexit and provided a goodish lift. Retracing US bond …
