GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Friday, though lacked follow-through. BoE rate hike expectations underpinned the sterling and extended some support. A combination of factors helped revive the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD clings to modest gains, bulls await a move beyond 1.3800 - October 29, 2021
- GBP/USD to enjoy a larger rebound on a break above 1.3910/30 – SocGen - October 29, 2021
- EUR/GBP to alleviate downside pressure on a break above 0.8530 – Commerzbank - October 29, 2021