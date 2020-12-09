GBP/USD clings to strong gains near weekly tops, around mid-1.3400s

GBP/USD witnessed aggressive short-covering move on Wednesday and rallied to weekly tops. The incoming headlines revived hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal and provided a strong boost. COVID-19 …
