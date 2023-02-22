The GBP/USD pair is building the auction platform above the round-level support of 1.2100 in the Asian session. The Cable is getting some strength as the risk appetite of the market participants is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Fight - February 22, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area - February 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers turn hesitant as Pound Sterling retreats below 1.2100 - February 22, 2023