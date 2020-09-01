GBP/USD stays well bid near 1.3410 after rising from 1.3356. US dollar’s drop to fresh 28-month low propels the pair. Chatters surrounding UK Chancellor’s Sunak’s likely tax-hike offer, Brexit woes …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD clocks in fresh 2020 high above 1.3400, eyes UK/US PMIs, Brexit talks - September 1, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Cable heads toward 1.3500, with the USD friendless - August 31, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move - August 31, 2020