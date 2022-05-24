GBP/USD is expected to remain subdued as DXY steadies ahead of Fed’s Powell. Hawkish guidance should be expected from Fed’s Powell. The US and UK PMI numbers will keep investors busy in today’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2560 as investors await PMI numbers, Fed’s Powell eyed - May 23, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is expected to move close to the 1.235 - May 23, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls pushing against a key level of resistance, 1.2650 eyed - May 23, 2022