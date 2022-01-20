GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 amid weaker US dollar, bull cross

GBP/USD holds onto the previous rebound above 1.3650. Hotter UK inflation supports BOE rate hike calls, DXY drops amid risk recovery. Bull cross confirmation and bullish RSI allow room for more upside …
