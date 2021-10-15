GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum on Friday. US Dollar Index whipsaws around 94.00 ahead of US Retail Sales data. Mixed play amid Brexit concerns and dovish BOE official pauses …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters - October 14, 2021
- AUD/USD surges through 0.74 on heels of risk on rally - October 14, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles at 1.3700 amid US dollar weakness across the board - October 14, 2021