GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3900 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3935 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3891, …
