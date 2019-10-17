The incoming positive Brexit headlines helped reverse an early dip on Wednesday. Fed rate cut expectations continued weighing on the USD and remained supportive. Thursday’s key focus will be on the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates below 5-month tops, focus remains on key EU summit - October 17, 2019
- Breaking: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid doubts about reaching a Brexit deal - October 16, 2019
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Holds Near Highs Awaiting Further Brexit News - October 16, 2019