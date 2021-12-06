Bears might wait for a sustained break below the 1.3200 mark before positioning for further losses. The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates in a range, holds comfortably above 1.3200 mark - December 6, 2021
- Dollar Up, Buoyed by Omicron Uncertainty - December 6, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears have moved in as the US dollar firms - December 5, 2021