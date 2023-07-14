GBP/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase and trades just below the 15-month peak. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle undermine the USD and lend support. Expectations for further …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates near 15-month high, around 1.3130 area; bullish potential intact - July 13, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bulls need acceptance from 1.3160 and US data to keep the reins - July 13, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate News, Forecast: GBP/CAD Hits 1.72 On Positive UK GDP Data - July 13, 2023