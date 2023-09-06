USD/JPY is holding steady above 14750, consolidating the previous rally to a ten-month high early Wednesday. The US Dollar has paused its upsurge alongside the US Treasury yields while markets remain …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates near multi-month low, holds above mid-1.2500s on subdued USD demand - September 5, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears need validation from 1.2530 and US ISM Services PMI - September 5, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready to test 186.00 in the short term - September 5, 2023