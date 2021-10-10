The pound returns above 1.3600 with weekly highs 13650 on sight. The US dollar loses steam ahead of Friday’s NFP report. GBP/USD remains negative while below 1.3914 – Commerzbank. The British pound …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD consolidates recovery above 1.3600, near weekly highs - October 9, 2021
- GBP/EUR Forecast: Pound To Euro Exchange Rate Can Still Target 0.8400 Says TD Securities - October 9, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Hammers Into Resistance Again - October 8, 2021