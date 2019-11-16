GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.2900 as pound remains supported ahead of UK elections

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.
