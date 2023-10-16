GBP/USD is paring back gains to near 1.2150 in the European session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by the latest dovish comments from BoE’s Chief Economist Pill. However, the softer US Dollar …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Consolidation ahead of another push lower – Scotiabank - October 16, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to modest intraday gains above mid-1.2100s - October 16, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers look to retain control as Pound Sterling stays below key hurdle - October 16, 2023