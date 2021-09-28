GBP/USD continues heading south, approaches 1.3500 area

GBP/USD dives 1.16% on the day and approaches 1.3500. US dollar strength and concerns about the UK economy hit the pound. Below 1.3500, then the pair might aim to YTD low at 1.3455. The sterling has …
