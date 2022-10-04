From a technical perspective, the bullish mode could persist in the short term, given the positive slope in the RSI and the MACD. However, with the latter fluctuating below its red signal line and the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Buyers could continue to dominate in case 1.1440 resistance fails - October 4, 2022
- GBP/USD continues the bullish rally [Video] - October 4, 2022
- GBP/USD climbs to two-week high, retakes 1.1400 and beyond amid sustained USD selling - October 4, 2022