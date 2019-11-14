GBP/USD continues to attempt to recover – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, suggests that GBP/USD continues to attempt to recover from the 1.2764/ 23.6% retracement. “It is currently struggling at the 20 day ma at 1.2674. Only above here …
