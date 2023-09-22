The GBP/USD tumbled on a dovish BoE on Thursday. Mixed PMIs for the US saw the USD take a step back, but Pound Sterling traders couldn’t capitalize. UK Retail Sales missed the mark, keeping the GBP in …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD continuing to slide, testing waters below 1.2250 - September 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Faces Sharp Decline Amidst Surprising Bank - September 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2300, seems vulnerable to slide further - September 22, 2023