GBP/USD: Coronavirus tests post-BOE gains above 1.3300, UK Retail Sales, Brexit eyed

GBP/USD grinds higher after posting the biggest daily gains in a month. BOE announced 0.15% rate hike, while giving more importance to inflation target. UK reports record daily covid infections, signs …
