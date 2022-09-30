GBP/USD could easily turn back lower to 1.07/08 amid high volatility – ING

One week realised GBP/USD volatility is now 34%. Therefore, the GBP/USD could slump to the 1.07/08 area later in the day, economists at ING report. 400 pip ranges now the norm for cable “Today the …
