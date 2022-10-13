In the view of economists at RBC Economics, cable could retest its multi-decade low. “Sterling is up from its multi-decade low against the US dollar but we think that level could be re-tested in the …
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
In the view of economists at RBC Economics, cable could retest its multi-decade low. “Sterling is up from its multi-decade low against the US dollar but we think that level could be re-tested in the …
Discussion about this post