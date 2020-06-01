GBP/USD could rise back to 1.2648 – CitiBank
Posted by: GBP Editor
in GBP
1 min ago
2020-06-01
Analysts at Citibank point out the British Pound is fundamentally cheap. They consider a return to normality may see the pound trade more constructively, pushing GBP/USD back to l …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD could rise back to 1.2648 – CitiBank - June 1, 2020
- Markets Week Ahead: AUD, CAD, GBP, Brexit Talks, Dow Jones, USD, NFPs - June 1, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rallies to the highest level since early May, fast approaching 1.2500 mark - June 1, 2020