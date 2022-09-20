GBP/USD could see further weakness [Video]

GBP/USD is dropping below 1.1450, as risk sentiment sours and lifts the demand for the safe-haven US dollar. Investors weigh in the Fed-BOE policy divergence ahead of the critical central banks’ rate …
