GBP/USD is losing ground toward 1.2550 in the European morning. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD could slip back below 1.2500 – UOB - August 25, 2023
- GBP/USD renews 2.5-month low near 1.2550 as Fed, BoE leaders brace for Jackson Hole showdown - August 25, 2023
- GBP/USD drops to its lowest level since June, further below 1.2600 on stronger USD - August 24, 2023