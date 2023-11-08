There is still scope for GBP/USD to advance past the 1.2400 yardstick, according to UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia. 24-hour view: After GBP rose to 1 …
