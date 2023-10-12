GBP/USD pair has finally bounced after a sustained downtrend The pair is now coming across a resistance zone Could it break above the resistance zone amid Fed’s hawkish stance and a divided BOE …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Could Today’s Economic Data Finally Provide the Breakout Traders Expect? - October 12, 2023
- GBP/USD outlook: Remains constructive despite weak UK data - October 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Next hurdle for Pound Sterling aligns at 1.2360 - October 12, 2023