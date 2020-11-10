GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At 1.3180

If the pullback continues and the U.S. Dollar Index gets back below the support at 92.50, GBP/USD will have good chances to develop additional upside momentum. Today, the UK will provide Unemployment …
