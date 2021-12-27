GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At 1.3400

GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at 1.3400 while U.S. dollar is gaining some ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle below the …
