GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Hovers Near Three-Week Lows Post BoE

GBP/USD has enjoyed a strong bid for over a month now as the markets saw the risk of a no-deal Brexit declining. But this may have blinded some to the downside risks presented by a delay in an EU exit …
