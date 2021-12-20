British Pound Is Losing Ground Against U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.3200 while U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad baske …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Is Under Pressure On Virus Worries - December 20, 2021
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: More Sell-Off Expected as Cases Surge - December 20, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears moving in for test of weekly support - December 19, 2021