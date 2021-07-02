U.S. Dollar Attempts To Gain More Ground Against British Pound. GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 1.3745 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a …
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bounce before a plunge to 1.3670? NFP may provide a fresh selling opportunity - July 2, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Under Pressure Ahead Of The Weekend - July 2, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data - July 1, 2021