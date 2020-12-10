GBP/USD Video 09.12.20. All Eyes On Brexit Negotiations. GBP/USD is trying to get to the test of the nearest resistance level at 1.3400 while the U.S. dollar is lo …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Volatile Amid Brexit Drama - December 9, 2020
- GBP/USD on tenterhooks as Boris arrives in Brussels for Brexit discussions - December 9, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has slipped back from earlier highs in the 1.3470s - December 9, 2020