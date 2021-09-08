GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Weak Against U.S. Dollar

GBP/USD is moving towards the support level at 1.3745 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle above the 50 EMA at 92.40 …
