British Pound Is Losing Some Ground Against The U.S. Dollar. GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle below 1.3500 while the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currenci …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD to plunge towards the 1.3166 on a break below the 1.3411 September low – Commerzbank - November 5, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Stabilizes After Yesterday’s Sell-Off - November 5, 2021
- GBP/USD sell-off accelerates ahead of US NFP data - November 5, 2021