GBP/USD is currently trying to settle back above 1.3200 while U.S. dollar is gaining some ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is moving towards the resistance level at …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Tries To Rebound Against U.S. Dollar - December 14, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: UK Inflation, Fed and BOE Decision in Focus - December 14, 2021
- GBP/USD moves little post-UK employment details, flat-lined above 1.3200 mark - December 14, 2021