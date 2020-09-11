GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Tries To Stabilize After Major Sell-Off

GBP/USD is trying to stabilize near 1.2800 after yesterday’s major sell-off which was caused by fears of disorderly Brexit. Previously, UK decided to make changes to Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that …
