GBP/USD remains under 1.3300 as the U.S. dollar is flat against a broad basket of currencies after yesterday’s attempts to gain more upside momentum. U.S. Dollar Index tried to settle above the 20 EMA …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Stabilization After Sell-Off - September 4, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline - September 4, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD awaits a fresh direction from the US NFP - September 4, 2020