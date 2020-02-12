The pound to dollar exchange rate is recovering higher this week after testing moving average support, boosted by a weaker dollar. GBP/USD was last seen nearing the 1.3000 handle after posting a low …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Extends Recovery Above Major Resistance - February 12, 2020
- GBP/USD Tests A Key Chart Point – British Pound vs USD Price Forecast - February 12, 2020
- GBP/USD – Pound Steady on Mixed GDP Releases, New Zealand Dollar Jumps - February 12, 2020