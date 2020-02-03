New orders, employment, and business confidence were all reported to rise in January. After briefly climbing above notable resistance at 1.3171 on Friday, GBP/USD has moved sharply lower. The pair …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Falls Lower From Three-Week Highs - February 3, 2020
- GBP/USD: Pound outperforms against the FX majors as UK leaves the EU - February 3, 2020
- GBP/USD keeps the red near session lows, around 1.3100 mark post-UK PMI - February 3, 2020