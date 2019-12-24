GBP/USD dropped below major support at 1.3000 yesterday to trade at a fresh three-week low. The pair continues to get sold on small recoveries as investors consider the possibility of a no-deal Brexit …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Posts Losses for 5 Consecutive Days - December 24, 2019
- Christmas Eve Pound To Dollar Forecast – GBP/USD Exchange Rate Under Pressure Thanks To Lingering Brexit Anxiety - December 24, 2019
- GBP/USD – Pound Slips Below 1.30, Drops to 3-Week Low - December 24, 2019