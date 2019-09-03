GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Tumbles Below 1.2000 as Brexit Fears Intensify

The British pound fell sharply on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of a vote that stands to have significant repercussions as to how an EU exit might play out. Lawmakers will try and block UK …
