Initially, they were expected to have an answer today. They might delay their response to Monday to see how the vote goes. GBP/USD is showing signs of a turn in trend, or at least a correction. Bears …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Sterling Under Pressure on Brexit Uncertainties - October 25, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading at daily lows near 1.2815 level - October 25, 2019
- PM’s Call for Early General Election Leaves Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Flat - October 25, 2019